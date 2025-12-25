Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 25th-29th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – A dramatic shift in weather will shape the holiday period and the days that follow across Clarksville-Montgomery County. Warm, spring-like conditions will dominate through Christmas Day and into the weekend, before a powerful cold front sweeps through late Sunday, bringing rain, gusty winds, and sharply colder air to start the new week.

Christmas Day itself will feel more like early fall than winter, offering pleasant conditions for travel, outdoor gatherings, and holiday celebrations.

Christmas Day will be partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees, making It unusually warm for late December. A west-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will add a gentle breeze as Christmas Day festivities continue outdoors.

Thursday Night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 61, and will remain mild as south-southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph keep temperatures elevated.

Friday brings a 20 percent chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 72. Friday will be breezy as southwest winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday Night will be partly cloudy, with a low near 56, and will be calmer, with southwest winds around 5 mph.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 72, and Saturday continues the warm pattern with light south-southwest winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Saturday Night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 60, and will remain mild with southwest winds near 10 mph.

Sunday brings increasing weather changes, with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warm near 72, but winds will shift northwest later with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday Night will be much colder, with showers likely before midnight and a low near 26. It will be windy with northwest winds around 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny but cold, with a high near 33, and Monday marks the true arrival of winter.

Monday Night will be mostly clear, with a low around 17, and will bring the coldest temperatures of the period.

As Clarksville-Montgomery County transitions from a warm Christmas to a frigid start of the new week, residents should prepare for rapidly changing conditions. Enjoy the mild holiday weather now, because winter cold will quickly take over after the weekend.