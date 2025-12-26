61.9 F
Clarksville
Friday, December 26, 2025
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Ova Jean Denton

April 5th, 1933 — December 21st, 2025

Ova Jean Denton
Ova Jean Denton

Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – Ova Jean Denton, age 92, passed away on December 21st, 2025. She was born on April 5th, 1933 in Dover, Tennessee. Ova loved fishing and puzzle books.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Leroy Gray and Leonard Denton. Ova is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

