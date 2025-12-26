67.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, December 26, 2025
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: William Frederick Charlton
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: William Frederick Charlton

August 24th, 1944 - December 21st, 2025

News Staff
By News Staff
William Frederick Charlton
William Frederick Charlton

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – William Frederick Charlton, age 81, of Clarksville passed away Sunday, December 21st, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

William was born August 24th, 1944, in Peoria, IL the son of the late, Ralph J. and Nellie C. McGovern. He worked as a Truck Driver. He was preceded by, his wife of 38 years, Dixie L. Charlton; two daughters, Bridget Fowler and Lou Ann Spain; two stepsons, Robert Legg and James Legg; one grandson Ronnie Legg and 8 sisters.

Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Charlton and Dawn (Michael) Ramsey; 19 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

There will be no public services held.

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

Previous article
TWRA Confirms First Chronic Wasting Disease Cases in Dickson County, Williamson County
Next article
Jumper’s Cup 25 Raises Funds for Kelly Gibson Foundation at Clarksville Country Club
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information