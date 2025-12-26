Clarksville Obituary: William Frederick Charlton

Clarksville, TN – William Frederick Charlton, age 81, of Clarksville passed away Sunday, December 21st, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

William was born August 24th, 1944, in Peoria, IL the son of the late, Ralph J. and Nellie C. McGovern. He worked as a Truck Driver. He was preceded by, his wife of 38 years, Dixie L. Charlton; two daughters, Bridget Fowler and Lou Ann Spain; two stepsons, Robert Legg and James Legg; one grandson Ronnie Legg and 8 sisters.

Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Charlton and Dawn (Michael) Ramsey; 19 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

There will be no public services held.

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.