Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Faces Berry Vikings at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay (7-2) vs. Berry (6-6)

Sunday, December 28th, 2025 | 2:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Closing out the nonconference season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts Berry for a Sunday 2:00pm matchup at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (7-2) remained undefeated on the road in nonconference play with its 57-47 win over Loyola-Chicago, December 22nd. Anovia Sheals paced the team with 15 points as Lameria Thomas grabbed 11 rebounds.

Thomas picked up her first Atlantic Sun Conference honor on Monday as she was named the Newcomer of the Week for her 11 point, 14 rebound performance in the Govs’ win at Illinois-Chicago, December 20th.

Berry (6-6) most recently took a 73-47 loss against John Carroll, December 20th, as apart of the Music City Classic in Nashville. The Vikings also fell 61-44 to Ohio Wesleyan, December 19th.

The Vikings last win was a 107-33 victory over Agnes Scott College, December 15th. Jade Lewis picked up 21 points and seven rebounds as Elly Callihan led with eight rebounds.

The Fast Break

The APSU Govs are ranked first in the ASUN with 28.4 bench points per game, an 8.0 rebound margin, and a 57.8 scoring defense.

Veronaye Charlton is second in the conference with a 1.94 assist/turnover ratio. Her 3.7 assists per game rank third.

Charlton’s 76.5 free-throw percentage ranks eighth.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third in the conference with a 1.56 assist/turnover ratio. Her 3.4 assists per game rank seventh.

About the Berry Vikings

The Berry Vikings are first in the Southern Athletic Association with 24.5 bench points per game, 21.92 turnovers forced per game, and a 33.6 field-goal percentage defense.

Elly Callihan is second in the conference with three double-doubles, third with 95 rebounds, fifth with 25 steals, seventh with 35 free throws, and ninth with 144 points.

Callihan paces the team with 12.0 and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Briah Lewis has 2.9 assists per game.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

After concluding nonconference play with the Vikings, the Govs head to Jacksonville, Florida for the start of Atlantic Sun Conference play in a January 1st 5:00pm CT matchup at Swisher Gymnasium.