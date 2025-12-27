66.2 F
Clarksville
Saturday, December 27, 2025
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Marshell Lee Ryan
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Marshell Lee Ryan

News Staff
By News Staff
Candles

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation ServicesClarksville, TN – Marshell Lee Ryan, age 88 of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, December 20th, 2025 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. 

He was born October 25, 1937 in Clarksville, Tennessee to the late John Thomas Ryan, Sr. and Lillie May Mosier Ryan.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Marshell Lee Ryan, please visit our flower store.
 
 

About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than  30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!

 We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.

We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.

For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Russell Edward Wallace, II
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information