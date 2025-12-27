Clarksville’s Artsville Fest 2025 Expands with Over 50 Artists, Kid Zone, Vendors, and Multi-Stage Entertainment

Clarksville, TN – ArtLink’s Maria Haycraft, creator of Clarksville’s annual Artsville Fest was checking on her artists and vendors when we caught up with her. “Today is the full festival day of Artsville Fest 2025,” Haycraft said. “We’ve been doing this since 2017. It was the Chalk Walk until 2021. This year, the Chalk Walk competition is all around Downtown Commons. We also have more than ten community art projects on Main Street, all hosted and partnered with non-profit organizations from around the community.”

Down Strawberry Alley, there were all sorts of artisan vendors, as well as a food section. On First Street, families were enjoying the kid zone. “Art Link is open also,” Haycraft said. We’ve got Cleaning Hands for You, USO, CECA, APSU’s College of Arts and Letters, The Hope Pregnancy Center, and others out here with us today.

“We started on Thursday night with a visual arts show at DBO Gallery. We had more than 50 artists featured at that show/competition. Tonight, we transition Downtown Commons into Artsville Live and close out the week with a show featuring all our live performance finalists.

“The Ville Stage is at the end of Strawberry Alley, and we have the Total Balance performing arts stage at Downtown Commons. So, there are lots of groups and soloists, many of them local musicians, playing a great variety of music. Our goal for this year’s attendance is 7,000.”

Photo Gallery