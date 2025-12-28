Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Dominates Berry 73–38 in Nonconference Finale

Clarksville, TN – Led by JaNiah Newell’s 15 points, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team closed out the nonconference season with a 73-38 win over Berry, Sunday, at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (8-2) took a 6-2 lead from a three-pointer by Newell just three and a half minutes into the game. Berry (6-6) responded with a 4-1 run to trail by just one at 7-6 with 3:24 left in the first frame. A 9-0 run by the Governors gave them a 10-point lead at 16-6; however, the Vikings were able to get back within seven with a three-pointer by Jade Lewis. A layup by Lameria Thomas ended the first quarter with the APSU Govs leading 18-9.

Austin Peay State University extended its lead to 12 at 21-9 with a jumper and free throws by Ines Gnahore just 18 seconds into the second frame. Berry fought back as free throws and a three-pointer cut their deficit to seven at 21-14.

A three-pointer by Newell gave the APSU Govs a 12-point lead, but the Vikings responded with a 6-0 run to get within 26-20 with just under four minutes remaining. A layup by Perkins and a jumper by Charlton extended the home team’s lead to 11, but Berry ended the first half with free throws to trail just eight at 31-23.

The Governors held the Vikings scoreless from 6:42 to 2:17 in the third quarter, allowing them to extend their lead to 20. Free throws by Lewis got Berry within 19 at 50-31, but a Newell free throw ended the quarter with the Govs leading 51-31.

APSU continued to lead in the fourth quarter as a layup by Maeva Fotsa extended the lead to 27 at 60-33 with five minutes remaining in the game. Berry would get as close as 24 points at 62-38, but the Govs ended the game on an 11-0 run to take the 73-38 win.

The Difference

Field-goals. The Governors held the Vikings to just 11 field goals compared to the Govs’ 27.

Inside The Box Score

JaNiah Newell led with 15 points, marking her first game as the points leader and a career-high.

Ines Gnahore and Kyra Perkins led with 10 rebounds.

Newell went four-for-seven from the three-point line.

Gnahore also led with four steals.

Austin Peay State University’s 19 steals are the highest of the season. Those 19 are the highest since the program record of 26 was set on December 25th, 1995.

The team’s 10 three-pointers were a season high.

