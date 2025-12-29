19 Tennessee Vols Basketball Hosts South Carolina State at Food City Center Tuesday Night

#19 Tennessee (9-2) vs. South Carolina State

Tuesday, December 30th, 2025 | 7:00pm CT / 8:00pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Food City Center | TV: SEC Network

Knoxville, TN – The No. 19/20 Tennessee men’s basketball team (9-3) is set to continue the 2025-26 slate at Food City Center Tuesday as they face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13). Tip-off is set for 7:00pm CT (8:00pm ET).

Fans can watch Tuesday’s game on SEC Network and stream on the ESPN App. Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Pat Bradley (color) will have the call.

Fans state-wide can tune in to their local Vol Network radio affiliate to hear John Wilkerson and analyst Chris Lofton depict the action.

The Matchup

South Carolina State is the last of three teams on Tennessee’s schedule it has never met before. UT previously beat both Northern Kentucky and North Florida.

The Volunteers have played just three prior games against the current MEAC membership. They are 2-0 versus Norfolk State, with wins each of the past two seasons, and 1-0 against Coppin State.

Rick Barnes owns a perfect 9-0 record versus the MEAC’s current schools. He is 3-0 against Coppin State, 2-0 versus Morgan State, 2-0 against Norfolk State and 2-0 versus South Carolina State.

Both of Barnes’ prior meetings with the Bulldogs came during the 1997 calendar year, while he was the head coach at Clemson. His Tigers posted a 63-44 home win on 1/4/97 and then an 84-60 home victory on 12/28/97.

Coming off a 20-13 (11-3), South Carolina State was picked fourth in the MEAC.

Sophomore guard Jayden Johnson was the MEAC Preseason Player of the Year.

Junior guard Owen Bronston Jr., leads the Bulldogs with 11.7 ppg.

News and Notes

With 845 wins, Rick Barnes leads all active DI coaches and is ninth all-time (min. 10 years in DI). He is, as announced 12/19/25, on the ballot for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for the third consecutive year.

Tennessee leads the country with a 44.6 offensive rebounding percentage. It has logged double-digit offensive rebounds in all 12 games this year, with 15-plus in seven outings, 18-plus thrice and 20-plus twice, with a high of 23.

The Volunteers’ +13.3 rebounding margin ranks fifth nationally. They have grabbed at least 35 total boards in 11 of 12 contests, with 43-plus in seven, 47-plus in five and 50-plus in three, with a top tally of 54.

Tennessee is looking to get to double-digit victories before SEC play for the fourth consecutive season, dating to 2022-23.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie won SEC CoPlayer of the Week on 12/22/25 and USBWA Robertson Trophy Co-National Player of the Week on 12/23/25. He has 1,475 points in his career, just 25 from 1,500.

Holding Serve

The Volunteers went undefeated at home in non-conference play each of the last five seasons (2020- 25). Including their 7-0 record this year, they have won 43 such games in a row, dating to the to the 2020-21 season opener (12/8/20).

The Volunteers went undefeated at home in non-conference play each of the last five seasons (2020- 25). Including their 7-0 record this year, they have won 43 such games in a row, dating to the to the 2020-21 season opener (12/8/20).

Per Elias Sports Bureau, the 43-game non-conference home winning streak is tied for the second-longest such mark in program history. The prior tally came from 12/7/40 to 12/10/49.

The Volunteers’ 43-game regular season non-conference home winning streak is co-fourth in DI, alongside Akron. That trails only Auburn (65), Baylor (51) and Texas Tech (45). The lone other teams above even three-dozen are Iowa State (41) and Providence (39).

The only other school with 43-plus non-conference regular season home wins and no such losses over the past six years (2020-26) is Texas Tech (45-0). Just five additional programs are above 20: Baylor (42-0), Providence (37-0), Auburn (36-0), Akron (31-0) and Purdue Fort Wayne (24-0).

During its streak, Tennessee owns victories over programs such as Arizona, Cincinnati, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse and Texas.

Taking Care Of Business

According to Will Warren of Basket Under Review, Rick Barnes entered 2025-26 with the best record of any coach against Quad 3 and Quad 4 opponents over the previous five seasons (2020-25) at 58-0.

Per Warren, the only other head coaches with 25- plus such games and no losses in that five-year span are Ole Miss’ Chris Beard at 45-0 and Duke’s Jon Scheyer at 44-0.

Adding in Volunteers’ 7-0 record in such games in 2025-26, Barnes is now 65-0 versus Quad 3 and Quad 4 foes over the last six years (2020-26). Meanwhile, Beard is no longer undefeated, at 52-1, while Scheyer is now 50-0.