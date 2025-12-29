Clarksville Obituary: Billy Gene Emmett

Clarksville, TN – Billy Gene Emmett, age 87, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 23rd, 2025.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, January 3rd, 2026, with Bro. Joseph Glorioso officiating. Burial will follow at Sunnyview Baptist Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Saturday from 9:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Billy entered this life on February 3rd, 1938, in Montgomery County to the late Horace Emmett and Etha Lee Sanders Emmett. He spent years driving for Frosty Morn, operated Billy Emmett Concrete Company and was the Co-Owner of Clarksville Insulation. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing and camping as well as just travel in general.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Patsy Metcalfe Emmett, his siblings; Sheila Parker, Kay Shelton, Cathie Emmett, and Margaret Rives.
Survivors include his daughters; Connie Rittenberry (Rickey) and Sharron Kelly (Bill), as well as grandchildren; Josh Rittenberry (Lindsey) and Emily Lehman (Eddie), as well as his great-grandchildren; Colton Lehman, Ryder Lehman, and Hadley Rittenberry as well as his dear sister Debbie Gannaway. Billy also leaves behind his beloved companion Mrs. Marie Finley.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Donnie Dennis, Norman Tyler, Chesley Shelton, Victor Plunkett, Michael Lee Lankford, David Owen and Mike Lankford.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
