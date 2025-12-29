Clarksville Obituary: Gary Darnell Johnson

Clarksville, TN – Mr. Gary Darnell Johnson was born December 13th, 1963, in Nashville, Tennessee to the union of Ullie Johnson and Roberta Alexander Johnson.

This fruitful life came to an end on Tuesday, December 16th, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Gary was educated in the Sumner County Public Schools and was a graduate of Gallatin High School. He enlisted in the US Army and served his country from 1986 – 1991 receiving the Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Professional Development Ribbon and Mechanic Badge (Driver).

After his service he received an honorable discharge. He was later employed by Greyhound Bus Company, and he was presently employed as a delivery driver for Pepsi Cola Company for over 17 years.

Gary accepted Christ in his life at an early age and was presently an active member of Bread of Life Church in Indianapolis.

Gary was loved and admired by his family and church members and co-workers. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ullie and Roberta Johnson and son, Jon Johnson.

Those left to mourn his passing and celebrate his memories are his devoted companion, Linda Clark, daughters: Leah Johnson, Indianapolis, Ind. & Ally Johnson, LA California, sister: Betty Johnson-Franklin, Nashville, TN, brother: Shawn Vaughn, Gallatin, TN. uncles: Robert Alexander(Margie) Gallatin, TN. Charles Alexander(Georgia), Hendersonville, Tn., Aunt: Mary A. Davila, Clarksville, TN., and a host of Alexander cousins, and friends.