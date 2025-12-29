Clarksville Obituary: July Santana Brantley

Clarksville, TN – July Santana Brantley, a radiant soul who brought immense joy to his family and friends, passed away at his home on November 19th, 2025, at the tender age of 5. Born on March 25th, 2025, in Clarksville, Tennessee, July was a shining light whose spirit was felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

From his earliest days, July faced challenges with unwavering courage. Despite the hurdles he encountered, he embodied the essence of joy. His laughter was infectious, and there was nothing quite like the sparkle in his eyes when the familiar notes of “CoComelon” would fill the air—music that brought him endless delight and painted smiles across the faces of those around him.

July is lovingly remembered by his devoted parents, Stephen Brantley and Iliana Brantley, who cherished every moment they had with him. He is survived by his siblings who adored and watched over him with boundless affection, his sister, Jazmine Figueroa, as well as his brothers, Jayden Figueroa, Jonah Brantley, Joell Brantley, and his twin brother, Justus Brantley, who shared a unique bond that will forever be cherished.

July Santana Brantley’s time with us may have been brief, but his impact was profound. He reminded us of all the simple joys of life—the strength found in laughter, the power of unconditional love, and the beauty in overcoming life’s obstacles. He will forever be in our hearts.