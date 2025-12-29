Clarksville Pets of the Week for December 29th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 29th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Aubry is an adult female mixed breed. She is vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new home. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Fancy Girl is a one-year-old female pit bull terrier mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new home. She is very affectionate, playful and enjoys curling up with her people. Come visit her out in the yard.

Natalia is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, will be spayed ( if not already) before heading to her new home. She is so sweet. Come take her out in the yard for a visit.

Christina is an adult 7 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed upon adoption and still has plenty of playful energy! Please don’t let the older ones pass by. Still so much love to give! Check breed restrictions if on Post or renting PLEASE!

Luigi is an adult male domestic shorthair and he is sporting his best tie just waiting for you to come visit him. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. He is in the Cat room.

Max is an adult male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is vetted, will be neutered ( if not already), and litter trained. He loves all the attention and playing with toys. Come see him in the cat room.

Roxi is a female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, will be spayed before heading to her new home and litter trained. She will be a delightful addition to your family. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located ay 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville) *Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

For more information, call 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Mandy is an adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. Mandy is a total diva and star of the show. She needs to be the only pet in the home and prefers a quiet non chaotic home and no kids, dogs or any other pets.

She takes a second to warm up, but once she does, she is all chatter, purrs, leg swirls, and constantly wanting affection. Mandy gets overlooked because she does prefer to be the center of it all and needs a calmer house. This girl has so much love to give to some lucky home.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Faceboook or visit www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Spring is a lovely 7 month old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Spring is up to date on flea/tick prevention as well. Very sweet personality and will make a great addition to a lucky family.

*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull terrier. He is fully vetted and neutered. Drako (for those who follow this column regularly) was literally abandoned at some truck stop at around 9 weeks old and thankfully made his way to this rescue where he has been his entire life.

This sweet boy has energy, more energy and did we say energy? He has been working with trainers and volunteers to help him try and settle down a bit. He loves playing and can be a lot for other dogs so he’d possibly be happy as a single dog as long as he is your true companion.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Check with the great folks working with him about other dogs. He’s a great pup but sometimes his energy levels are just not for everyone. Drako will do best with someone who will exercise him regularly and get him out and about in the world and show him plenty of love and patience. He would be a wonderful jogging buddy and companion.If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Ayer is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house/kennel trained. Ayer is great with children and other dogs but does need a no cat home please. She is a little silly when she plays with other dogs so meet and greets are mandatory if another dog is in the home. She does fine with them but not every dog can appreciate her “zest” and excitement for life. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer is patiently waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Molly is a 5 and a half year old female Doodle. Fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is petite, weighing 27 pounds. Please remember that she will need regular grooming to keep up her coat. She will do best in a calm home with possibly older children as young children make her nervous. She is looking for her forever family.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Nesta is a 1.5-year-old female Tuxedo/Siamese cross. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. She is fine with other cats and prefers a home with a cat buddy. She needs a home with no small children or loud dogs.

She might be ok with a cat savvy dog who basically ignores her. She takes a minute to warm up and trust but then she is your best buddy. She is learning how to be a cuddle buddy and is learning that toys are fun and it’s nice being held. She needs a family willing to work with her and give her the time to adjust.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet, and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Bosco is a one year old male Catahoula Leopard mix. He is fully vetted, crate/house trained and is currently 60 pounds. He does well with kids, cats and other dogs. Bosco’s energy level is on the lower side and he has a fantastic overall chill vibe. Make a date to come see this handsome guy.

To complete an application now and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/bosco or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

*Foster families are always needed.

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Thane is an adult male Pit Bull and Basset Hound mix. He is very friendly, protective and loyal. Fully vetted and Thane needs to be the only pet in the home please. This boy has a lot of love to give and would be a wonderful companion, especially for a retired couple who can take him on adventures or a single person who wants a fantastic partner for all kinds of activities.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Lily is a very sweet senior girl. This lovely girl was taken into rescue and it was discovered she had a slow growing tumor on one shoulder and it was removed but her leg couldn’t be saved so our Lily girl is now a rocking Tripod warrior princess! She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained.

3 Friends Animal Rescue

The rescue would actually be very pleased if someone would love to step up and long-term foster Lily for however long she has left, which can be months, even a few good years! As a foster the rescues will pick up her medical care while she is living the princess Diva life in a loving home.For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/ docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Cindy Lou is the cutest female mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and doing so well in her current foster home. She did fantastic over the holidays with all the festivities, coming and going activities, and people. She will be a wonderful addition to your family! Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!