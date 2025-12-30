Clarksville Obituary: Eva “Jeanie” Traylor

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of life service for Eva “Jeanie” Traylor will be held on Tuesday, December 30th, 2025 at 3:00pm at Sykes Funeral with Bro. James Anthony Traylor officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00pm until the hour of service.
Jeanie was born on August 9th, 1951 in East St. Louis, IL to Jim Byrd and Bennie Byrd Farrar. Jeanie enjoyed shopping, walking, and dancing, and she took pride in staying active. She carefully journaled her daily life, writing down everything she did, down to her outfit of the day and the food she ate. Jeanie was known as a true prayer warrior, faithfully praying for anyone who asked to be placed on her prayer list. Above all, she deeply loved her grandchildren and cherished the time she spent with them.
Jeanie is survived by her family, loving husband of 24 years, Joe Traylor, daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Irwin, son, Eddie Ferrell, stepsons, James Anthony (Shannan) Traylor and Brian Traylor, granddaughters, Kortney Knight, Holly (Isaac) Wilbur, Bailey (Mathew) Davis, Presley Irwin, step- grandchildren, Alyssa Reddekopp, Grace Cain, Samuel Traylor, Lilly Traylor, Thomas Traylor, and Lucy Traylor, step- great-grandson, Hudson Elliott Cain, sister, Janette (Steve) Atkins, and brother, Don (Denise) Byrd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.
