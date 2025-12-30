Clarksville Obituary: Vickey Lane Selph Johnson

Clarksville, TN – Vickey Lane Selph Johnson, 75, passed away on December 27th, 2025, at Tristar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN.

Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00noon on Friday, January 2nd, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lee & Lehman Cemetery in Indian Mound, TN.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Born to Elizabeth Hodges and Mitchell Selph on May 21st, 1950, in Clarksville, TN. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers, Mickey and Dwight Selph. She is survived by her husband, Gary Johnson; life-long best friend, Linette (Pluto) McKee Arthur; sons, Charles (Terrapin) Stanfill, Jr. and Mitchell “Eddie” (Kitty) Johnson; sisters, Cindy Selph and Lisa Stuard, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, adopted by the heart family, and caring friends.

She was a dedicated driver in the Teamsters Union for 20 years, as well as a bus driver for Greyhound for a decade. Vickey enjoyed cooking for friends and family, vacationing anywhere she could, watching her football, and most of all her music. She would say all she needed to get by was her caffeine, nicotine, and ice cream. With the occasional shot of Bailey’s in her coffee. She will be deeply missed by all of those who love her.

Pallbearers will be Trace Johnson, Chase Stanfill, Michael Holley, Nicholas Dycus, Alex Gilley, Harley Kelly. As well as Honorary Pallbearers Chase (LittleMan) Love and Hayden Johnson.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

