Clarksville’s Customs House Museum January 2026 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in January at the Museum include Play Days: Toys from the Collection, Southside: Larry & Linda Greenup, Memories of Myth: Caney Hummon, Storytime & Craft: National Spaghetti Day, Homeschool Fieldtrip Day, Fifth Saturday Donation Day.

Customs House Museum Events

Anthology of Place: Rachael McCampbell

Through January 2nd | Crouch Gallery

Rachael McCampbell teaches workshops in the U.S. and abroad in locales such as Ireland, Italy, England, Spain, and places in the U.S. such as Ghost Ranch, the Smokies, and other cities. She is a GOLDEN Educator and a brand ambassador for Holbein, Legend Paper, General Pencils, and Dynasty Brushes. She has created pieces for large, public installations and health care environments.

Working recently, for example, with the architectural and design team for a new wing of Ascension St. Thomas in Nashville, Rachael created (with the help of a fabricator) computerized/motorized kinetic pieces for their lobby and gardens that rotate at different rates of speed and patterns. Her exhibition at the Customs House Museum includes oil paintings from her various travels and a large installation piece.

Memories of Myth: Caney Hummon

Through January 25th | Jostens Gallery

Caney Hummon is a young Nashville artist whose work is created in narrative and surrealistic styles. The suite of works he is presenting references his family history, created in a narrative, realistic approach. Caney grew up as the son of a songwriter and a priest, and, as such, was raised in a household that encouraged creative pursuits and open theological thinking.

This led to his introduction to painting at the age of 10, a skill and passion that Caney carried on through his whole life and into his college education. As a result, paint has become his best means of expressing his attempts to understand theology and spirituality and to share his personal perspective on the world around him.

Beverly Ford Evans: His Mercy Is Over All That He Has Made

Through January 25th | Bruner and Orgain Galleries

Beverly Ford Evans presents a series of wildlife paintings in the Orgain and Bruner galleries of the museum. What inspired Beverly to return to her love of painting, after a career in interior design, was the beauty of her home state. Beverly captures its essence and shares it through her paintings.

In recent years, Beverly has combined her love of the outdoors and animals into her art, and has become known for her wildlife, fowl, game, and sporting art. She has been inspired by the works of artists Bob Kuhn, Frank W. Benson, Tucker Smith, and Carl Rungius.

Christmas Village

Through January 4th | Memory Lane

The Christmas Village exhibition is an exhibition of items from the Customs House Museum’s collection.

Clarksville Sounds: A Musical Exhibition from the Collection

Through January 2bd, 2026 | Harvill Gallery

An exhibition of vintage musical instruments displayed along with a look at the Clarksville music scene of the past.

Go Team! Football & Basketball from the Museum Collection

Through January 6th, 2026 | Hand Gallery

Cheer on local sports history with this exhibit featuring jerseys, balls, trading cards, and more artifacts from athletes in our community.

Play Days: Toys from the Collection

Through January 11th, 2026 | Memory Lane

Play Days: Toys from the Collection is an exhibition of toys from the Customs House Museum’s Collection.

Portrait Society of America: The Tennesseans

Through December 31st | Kimbrough Gallery

Featuring The Portrait Society of America Tennessee members in their first state exhibition. Sixty figurative pieces—done in paintings and sculptures—will be on display in the Kimbrough gallery of the museum.

Established in February 1998, the Portrait Society of America is a 501(C)3 registered charity, formed as an educational organization dedicated to furthering the traditions of fine art portraiture and figurative art through programs and publications.The Portrait Society is committed to providing educational resources to anyone interested in technical information, traditional aesthetics, and the history of figurative art and portraiture.

Southside: Larry & Linda Greenup

Opening January 13th | Memory Lane

Local artisan Larry & Linda Greenup share stories, models, and dioramas of Clarksville’s Southside region of Montgomery County’s history. Linda used articles about the area and people, resulting in her latest book, A History of Southside, Tennessee, in Pictures.

Clarksville’s African American Legacies

Opening January 15th | Harvill Gallery

Artifacts from the Customs House Museum’s Collection of African American History in relation to the Clarksville Montgomery County African American Legacy Trail will be on exhibition in Harvill Gallery.

Museum Programs

Homeschool Art & More Spring Semester 2026: Sign Up Now

(February 3rd, March 3rd, April 7th) 10:30am – 12:15pm

$25.00 non-refundable registration fee for the semester | Grades K-12

Join us for our two-in-one art class for homeschool families. Art & More is a combination of an instructor-led art class, covering art standards, and an educator-led exhibit tour with cross-curricular topics.

Register today by Clicking Here!

For additional information, please contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

Storytime & Craft: National Spaghetti Day

January 2nd, 2026| 10:30am | All ages, with adult | Free with membership or paid admission

In honor of National Spaghetti Day (January 3), we’re reading two stories about spaghetti, and for our craft, children will make a “spaghetti and meatballs” craft.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sundays at 3:00: The Life of Edgar Cayce in Christian County with William T. Turner, official historian for Hopkinsville and Christian County

January 4th | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium | Free to the public; does not include museum admission

Born in Beverly, Christian County, Kentucky, in 1877, Edgar Cayce’s psychic capabilities developed in nearby Hopkinsville in 1901. From that time until 1912, Cayce practiced photography and did his psychic work on the side. Turner will discuss the details of Cayce’s formative years in Christian County.

This program is in high demand, so don’t delay—reserve your spot by registering today! Click here to register!

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day

January 6th | 10:00am – 4:30pm | K-12 students with adults

School tour admission of $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult for non-member homeschool families.

On the first Tuesday of each month, local homeschool families are invited to experience a day of self-guided exploration and learning. For more information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

Storytime & Craft: National Hat Day

January 15th, 2026| 10:30am | All ages, with adult | Free with membership or paid admission

Wear your favorite hat and join us for National Hat Day! We’ll read two stories about hats and design a hat artwork.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sunday Studio: Collaging with Aubrey Derryberry

January 18th | 2:00pm | Ages 16+

Free with registration required; does not include admission to the Customs House Museum.

In partnership with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, our Sunday Studio class is a creative workshop series for adults. For January, we’re creating a collage using a variety of materials to make a vision board of your own. The workshop is free and includes all materials. Register here

Family Art Saturday: Squiggle Watercolors

January 31st |10:00am – 12:00pm, 1:00pm – 3:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Get creative with us this January as we do squiggle watercolors. As always, this is perfect for artists of all ages — no experience needed, just bring your imagination!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Fifth Saturday Donation Day

January 31st | 10:00am – 5:00pm

Fifth Saturday is Donation Day! Any month with five Saturdays, on the fifth Saturday, any monetary donation to the Museum is your admission. All donations directly support the Museum in creating educational programming for children and adults, preserving our historical collection, and supporting our award-winning exhibitions.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm.

Explore one of the region’s largest model railroad layouts, featuring a winter wonderland around our model train exhibit, which is interactive for kids of all ages. Our model train exhibit is open every day, with themes that change each season.

The Museum Store

10% off Hobby Items for National Hobby Month

The Museum Store is offering 10% off all hobby items (books, crafting, writing accessories, art supplies, and more) for the month of January. Museum Members receive 20% off. Not valid with any other offer. Expires January 31st, 2026.