Fort Campbell to Reopen Gate 7, Ripcord Road on January 5th After Major Repairs

Fort Campbell, KY – The projects to repair Gate 7 and Ripcord Road are completed, and Gate 7 operations will resume at 5:00am on January 5th, 2026.

“As we welcome the New Year, the Directorate of Emergency Services and the Directorate of Public Works are pleased to announce the reopening of Gate 7 and Ripcord Road on January 5th, 2026,” stated Matthew Brackett, DPW Director. “We want to extend our sincere gratitude for your patience and understanding during these crucial infrastructure projects.”

“These improvements were necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of Fort Campbell’s Gate 7 and Ripcord roadway network. We ask all travelers to be mindful of a few traffic pattern changes and new speed tables installation. Please proceed with caution as you become familiar with the new layouts. Thank you again for your cooperation. We wish everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday season,” Brackett said.

Commercial vehicle traffic, including food trucks; school buses bringing athletes from schools off-post to compete in sporting events on Fort Campbell; and RVs and campers will resume using Gate 7. The Gate 7 Visitor Control Center will be open to commercial traffic only from 5:00am – 1:00pm Monday to Friday. From 1:00pm – 9:00pm. Monday to Friday and all-day Saturday and Sunday, commercial traffic will proceed directly to the Gate 7 Visitor Control Center Commercial Vehicle Lane.

The Commercial Vehicle Lane will be open from 5:00am – 9:00pm. All other visitors should proceed to the TC Freeman (Gate 4) Visitor Control center or visit https://pass.aie.army.mil to obtain a visitor’s pass.

For the latest gate hours use the My Army Post App or visit the Fort Campbell website at https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/gate-hours.