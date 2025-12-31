City of Clarksville Announces January 1st, 2026 Office Closures for New Year’s

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Thursday, January 1st, 2026, in observance of the New Year.

City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) administrative offices will be closed Thursday. No regular bus service will run on this day.

Normal route service will resume Friday, January 2nd.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

All Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department facilities, including recreation centers, golf courses and Fort Defiance, will be closed on Thursday.

Clarksville Gas & Water

Clarksville Gas & Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed January 1st.

In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and the online bill payment feature will be operational.

Drive-up Kiosk pay sites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Ln. and 2215 Madison St. and in-store Kiosks are available at the Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Thursday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www,cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill-paying information.

City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Friday, January 2nd, for regular scheduled hours.