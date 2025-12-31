Clarksville Obituary: Christopher Couch

Clarksville, TN – Christopher Couch, age 59, of Clarksville, passed away on December 21st, 2025.

Christopher was born July 19th, 1966 in Evanston, Illinois to Annie Wharton Couch and the late Herman Couch. He worked for Trane Co. and was the Chicago Bears’ biggest fan. He loved to dance and was a huge movie buff.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Annie Couch of Clarksville, TN. Four brothers: Johnathan Couch (Stephanie); Kenneth Couch (Jerry Collins); Herman Couch, Jr, and Joel Lucas (Carmen Lewallen) Sister: Gwen Smith and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Herman Couch, Sr; brothers, Bryan Couch and Sunny Couch; sisters, Anna Couch and Sonya Slayton; and brother in law, Tim Slayton.

Visitation for Christopher will be on January 9th, 2026 at Gateway Funeral Home from 11:00am until 12:30pm followed by a Graveside Service at Greenwood Cemetery.