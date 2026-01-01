Clarksville Obituary: Guy Walter Wilkerson, Jr

Clarksville, TN – Guy Walter Wilkerson, Jr. finally won his long courageously fought battle with cancer. He raced into the arms of Jesus on December 21st, 2025.

Guy was born June 1st, 1956 in Miami Beach, FL to Guy Walter Wilkerson, Sr. and Patricia Louise Wainwright. As a child in Florida Guy spent his free time fishing as often as

possible, a love that stayed with him throughout his life. He married the love of his life, Lisa D. Wilkerson, on July 24th, 1976. They celebrated 49 years of marriage this year and, although the years were cut short, they were filled with many blessings and a lot of love. As a young man, Guy always wished to be surrounded by beautiful woman and fortunately for us, God has a sense of humor. Guy and Lisa were blessed with four (4) daughters. At one point, even the family dog was a girl.

Guy was a family man but he also had many talents and an unmatched work ethic. He was a man of grit. He served in the United States Navy and later became a power lineman. He was well respected in his field and was a mentor and Father or Big Brother figure to many who came after him. He was the example of what a loving provider, husband, friend and Father should be. As amazing of a Father as he was, he was an even better Poppa.

He loved his grandchildren like no other. In his later years he lived for visits from his grandchildren. While Guy knew about hard work, he also made time for playing hard. His favorite thing to do was deep sea fish. He loved to take his daughters fishing and taught his daughters that a bad day on the water was still better than any day spent land locked.

In fact, in his last days, he closed his eyes and imagined he was fishing. Anywhere but in the unimaginable pain he was experiencing. While we are deeply grieved by the passing of our hero, we are relieved that the pain he was experiencing no longer has a hold on him.

Guy was welcomed to heaven by his Mother and his Father, and his brother, Michael Dale Wilkerson.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost fifty years, Lisa D. Wilkerson, his daughters Jennie Sadowski, Crystal Wilkerson (Randy Lariscy Fiancé), Melissa Hall, Logan

Wilkerson (Madeline “Maddy” Webster Fiancé), his beloved grandchildren Aidan Harnage (Emily Lopez Fiancé), Christopher Cameron Bennett, Amelia Wilkerson, AvaRose Hall, Arleigh Wilkerson, Guy Henry Ortiz, his most loyal companion, his French Bulldog he named Pierre, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Services will be held January 3rd, 2026 at Neal Tarpley Parchman, 1510 Madison Street Clarksville, TN 37040 at 11:00am. The family will begin receiving visitors at 10:00am. A gathering for all to reflect and share memories of Guy’s life will follow the service. Location will be announced at the service.

