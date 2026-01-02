APSU Men’s Basketball Faces Jacksonville at F&M Bank Arena Saturday

Austin Peay (7-5 | 1-0 ASUN) vs. Jacksonville (5-9 | 0-1 ASUN)

Saturday, January 3rd, 2026 | 4:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its second-straight 100-point performance, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team hosts Jacksonville for a Saturday Atlantic Sun Conference contest on Gary Mathews Court. The game begins at 4:00pm

Last time out, Austin Peay (7-5, 1-0 ASUN) defeated North Florida, 102-83, in its ASUN opener, marking the first time the Governors have posted back-to-back 100-point games since 1997. Collin Parker led all scorers with 26 points in the win, while Matt Enright and freshman Ja’Corey Robinson followed in scoring with 18 points apiece.

Through its first 13 games of the regular season, Parker leads Austin Peay State University and ranks fourth in the ASUN with 15.8 points per game. His 26-point effort against the Ospreys was the third highest-scoring game by a Gov this season, following only his own 30 and 29-point performances against Northern Illinois and Kent State during the nonconference slate.

Rashaud Marshall leads the APSU Govs with 74 rebounds, with 38 coming on the offensive glass, and 12 blocks this season. Marshall had a team-best seven-game stretch scoring in double figures come to an end last time out.

Austin Peay State University commands the best defense in the ASUN, with the program pacing the league in steals per game (11.4), turnovers forced per game (17.08), scoring defense (69.5), scoring margin (+11.8), three-point percentage defense (30.4%), and field-goal percentage defense (42.3%).

Jacksonville (5-9, 0-1) is coming off a 76-57 loss at Lipscomb Thursday afternoon. The Dolphins were held to 41.2% from the floor, while the Bisons shot 50.9%, including 10-for-23 from three-point range.

Saturday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Barry Gresham and Ethan Schmidt on the call.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University hosts Jacksonville for both teams’ second game of ASUN play.

Jacksonville leads the all-time series, 4-1.

The Dolphins have won four-straight games against APSU – including all three in ASUN action. Austin Peay’s lone win of the series came in the 1973 NCAA Tournament. APSU Hall of Famer Fly Williams scored 26 points in the 77-75 victory in Dayton, Ohio.

Austin Peay State University has won a league-best three-straight games.

The Governors are coming off a pair of 100-point games, marking the sixth time in program history the Govs have eclipsed the century mark in back-to-back games, and the first time since the 1996-97 season.

APSU has the second-most steals per game in the NCAA (11.4), while its 17.08 turnovers forced per game and +5.5 turnover margin rank seventh and eighth nationally, respectively.

Zyree Collins leads the ASUN and ranks 54th nationally with 2.08 steals per game.

About the Jacksonville Dolphins

Collins also leads the Govs and ranks third in the ASUN with 4.5 assists per game, while his 12.8 points per game is best for third on the team and second among league freshmen. Collin Parker leads Austin Peay State University and ranks fourth in the ASUN with 15.8 points per game. Parker also ranks second on APSU and fourth in the league with 6.1 rebounds per night.

Fifth-year head coach Jordan Mincy leads the Jacksonville Dolphins.

A 2009 graduate of Kent State, Mincy is 74-66 at the helm of Dolphins basketball, including 34-35 against ASUN opponents.

Jacksonville is led in scoring by Chris Arias’ 10.6 points per game. A Preseason All-ASUN selection, Arias has started just 3-of-14 games for the Dolphins this season, and leads a bench unit that averages and ASUN-best 36.29 points per game.

Arias also ranks sixth in the league with a team-best 34 three-pointers and 37.8 three-point percentage this season.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team makes its first of two regular-season trips down to the Sunshine State. It kicks off back-to-back games in Florida with a Thursday 6:00pm CT contest against Florida Gulf Coast, before facing Stetson on Saturday at 1:00pm in DeLand.