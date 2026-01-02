Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Faces North Florida in Saturday Afternoon ASUN Matchup

Austin Peay (9-2 | 1-0 ASUN) at North Florida (5-7 | 0-1 ASUN)

Saturday, January 3rd, 2026 | 1:00pm CT / 2:00pm ET

Jacksonville, FL | UNF Arena

Clarksville, TN – Continuing its trip in the Sunshine State, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team takes on North Florida in a Saturday 1:00pm CT (2:00pm ET) matchup at UNF Arena.

Austin Peay (9-2, 1-0 ASUN) enters Saturday’s matchup after a commanding 71-65 win at Jacksonville, Jan. 1, to open Atlantic Sun Conference play. Mya Williams set the tone for the Governors with her season-high 21 points, including four three-pointers. Lameria Thomas grabbed nine rebounds as Anovia Sheals had 19 points and JaNiah Newell had 11.

North Florida (5-7, 0-1 ASUN) most recently fell 67-65 to Lipscomb, January 1st, at UNF Arena. Despite four Ospreys seeing double-figures, Alexa Washington’s three-point attempt at the buzzer was unsuccessful. Dezuray McGill led with 14 points as Karyzma Pierre grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

This will be the fourth meeting of the Governors and the Ospreys, with the Govs leading 2-1. The last matchup was a 60-52 Governors win, January 4th, 2025, at F&M Bank Arena.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is ranked first in the ASUN with a 45.5 field goal percentage, 9.5 rebound margin, a 56.6 scoring defense, and their 81.8 winning percentage.

Veronaye Charlton is second in the conference with a 2.12 assist/turnover ratio, fourth with 3.7 assists per game, and sixth with a 77.8 free-throw percentage.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third with 3.7 assists per game and sixth with a 1.28 assist/turnover ratio.

Anovia Sheals leads the APSU Govs with 13.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Branton is first on the team with 3.7 assists per game.

Mya Williams leads the APSU Govs with 1.6 three-pointers per game.

About the North Florida Ospreys

North Florida Ospreys head coach Georgi Buzzetti is fifth in the ASUN with 1.08 blocks per game.

Alonya Waldon is eighth in the conference with a 76.9 free-throw percentage.

The Ospreys are fourth in the conference with a 70.1 free-throw percentage.

Dezueay McGill leads the team with 10.8 points per game and a 58.3 field goal percentage.

