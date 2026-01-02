Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Maple Lane Road Closure for Water Main Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed Maple Lane from Claridge Drive to East Porters Bluff Road. Traffic will be detoured to Claridge Drive and East Porters Bluff to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water main maintenance is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 5:30pm.