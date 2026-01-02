Clarksville Obituary: SFC Benjamin “Jerry” Matthews

Clarksville, TN – A graveside service for SFC Benjamin “Jerry” Matthews, ARMY (Ret), will be Monday, January 5th, 2026 at 2:00pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West where full military honors will be rendered.

Jerry was born on March 21st, 1937, in Moorehead, MS, to Luther and Katherine Matthews. He passed away on December 30th, 2025. Jerry retired from the United States Army after 21 years and service in Germany, Korea, and Vietnam. After he retired, Jerry had careers at Acme Boot and the US Postal Service on Fort Campbell Army base.

One of eleven children, some of Jerry’s favorite memories were centered around family and music. Whether it was playing his guitar for family and friends or playing in his band, Jerry was definitely talented among his other great qualities. In addition to spending time with his family, he loved driving his tractor, fishing, and his dogs.

In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Karin Matthews; grandson, Jeremy Matthews; and 7 siblings. He is survived by his son, Allan Matthews and his wife Darlene; granddaughter, Annette Passe and her husband Benjamin; great-grandchildren: Alayna Batts and her husband Chandler, Lauryn Matthews, Jeremy Elliott, Katie Elliott, and Benjamin Elliott; and siblings: Claude Matthews, Mary Swarthout, and Bobby Lee Matthews.

