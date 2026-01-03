Clarksville Obituary: Flantscheska Reyes

Clarksville, TN – Flantscheska Reyes went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, January 1st, 2026. She was 10 years old.
Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, January 10th, 2026 at LifePoint Church, Tiny Town Campus with Pastor Mike Burnette officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the church.
Flantscheska entered this life on November 20th, 2015 in Borgne, Haiti. She attended LifePoint Church alongside her family. Flantscheska was full of life and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
She joins in Heaven her best friends, Peterly, Herlande, Santana and Benksy and many others from her previous orphanage in Cap-Haiten, Haiti. As well as her grandpa, Brent Hollier.
Flantscheska is survived by her loving parents, Timothy and Lanie Reyes; brothers, Emmanuel Reyes, and Jackson Reyes; sisters, Peyton Reyes and Valor Reyes; grandparents, Alberto and Rosie Reyes, and Lisa Hollier, as well as her Grace House Family from COTP, Alysha, Patrick, Kenley, and Dia.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to LifePoint Church International Missions
https://lifepointchurch.churchcenter.com/giving/to/legacy-international-missions
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
