Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for January 4th – 8th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County will see a noticeable warming trend over the next several days, moving from cool, cloudy conditions to spring-like temperatures before rain chances return later in the week.

Residents can expect a mix of sunshine, clouds, and increasing moisture as the pattern becomes more unsettled by midweek.

Increasing clouds will spread across Clarksville-Montgomery County with a high near 48 degrees, as a light northeast wind around 5 mph becomes calm later in the day, making Sunday feel cool and quiet.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy before gradually clearing, with lows dropping to around 32 degrees, as calm winds become light out of the south after midnight on Sunday night.

Sunshine returns with a high near 61 degrees, creating a much milder Monday across the region, with south-southwest winds blowing between 5 and 10 mph.

Skies turn partly cloudy with lows near 46 degrees, while a steady south wind of 5 to 10 mph keeps Monday night noticeably warmer than the night before.

Partly sunny skies will push temperatures up to around 66 degrees, as southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 20 mph make Tuesday breezy and mild.

Mostly cloudy conditions develop with a low around 50 degrees, while southwest winds continue at 5 to 10 mph through Tuesday night.

Clouds dominate again with highs holding near 66 degrees, as light west-southwest winds around 5 mph shape a calm and mild Wednesday.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms develops after midnight, with mostly cloudy skies and a low near 53 degrees as south-southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph arrive during Wednesday night.

Rain chances increase to 50 percent, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 67 degrees across Clarksville-Montgomery County throughout Thursday.

Showers remain possible with a 50 percent chance, and mostly cloudy skies will keep lows near 57 degrees during Thursday night.

Clarksville-Montgomery County will enjoy warmer temperatures and improving conditions early in the week before clouds and rain chances return by midweek. Residents should take advantage of the milder weather while also staying prepared for wet conditions as the week progresses.