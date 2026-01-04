Clarksville Obituary: Danny Mills Yarbrough

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Danny Mills Yarbrough, age 77, of Clarksville, TN, will be Saturday, January 10th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30am until the time of service.
Danny was born on June 3rd, 1948, in Montgomery County, to Henry and Dorothy Yarbrough. He passed on December 31st, 2025. Danny was a veteran of the United States Army and retired after 34 years from Trane Company as an engineering technician.
He was also a man of faith and an elder at Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Danny was a kind man who loved his family and had an affinity for helping those in need. In addition to time spent with family, Danny enjoyed sitting at his koi pond while drinking a good cup of coffee, gardening, and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Malcolm Yarbrough. Danny is survived by his wife of 54 years, Delta Herndon Yarbrough; daughter, Emily Yarbrough Shepherd and her husband, Allen; grandchildren: Payton, Heath II, Colby, and Anakin-Eli Frimel; and brother, David Yarbrough.
Please visit Danny’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
