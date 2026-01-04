Clarksville Obituary: Donald H. Cox

Clarksville, TN – Donald H. Cox of Clarksville, passed away on December 29th, 2025, at the age of 91. Born on August 12th, 1934, in Morgantown, Kentucky, Donald’s formative years were shaped by a strong sense of community and service that he carried throughout his lifetime.

Donald dedicated a significant portion of his professional life as a painter for International Label, where his craftsmanship and attention to detail were celebrated by colleagues and clients alike. His work ethic and commitment to quality were evident in every project he undertook.

In addition to his career, Donald proudly served in the United States Army, exemplifying his dedication to his country. His military service instilled in him values that he reflected in his everyday life, including discipline and resilience.

Outside of work and service, Donald was a vibrant and engaging presence among family and friends. He had a wide array of interests; he loved to ride bikes and motorcycles, played tennis with enthusiasm, and held a deep affection for the University of Kentucky. Travel brought him joy as he enjoyed exploring new places with his loved ones, always valuing the moments spent in their company.

Donald is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Carol Lea Cox, who has been his steadfast partner through the many phases of life they shared together. His legacy continues with his daughters, Denise Clack (Craig) of Palmyra, TN, and Ellen Porter (John) of Clarksville, TN. He also cherished his role as a grandfather to Stephanie Otey and John Porter (Mandy Watson), and he took great pride in his extensive family, which includes 17 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, Adriel Cox and Marguerite Holder Cox, his infant son Jeffrey Cox, and his grandson Dalton Porter. The impact that Donald had on those around him will be remembered and cherished for generations to come. His enduring love for his family, passion for life, and vibrant personality will remain a part of the hearts of all who knew him.