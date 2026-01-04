Clarksville Obituary: Monette Lynn Ginter

Clarksville, TN – Monette Lynn Ginter, age 74 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away December 31st, 2025 at her residence while surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12:00pm Saturday, January 10th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Bradley officiating.
Family will receive friends from 11:00am until the hour of service, Saturday at noon.
Monette entered this life on February 20th, 1951 in Gary, IN, daughter to the late Alvin and Eva Mae York. Monette lived a life devoted to her family where she remained dedicated to her children and grandchildren until her time of passing. Monette had a passion for her dogs and horses. She was a horse trainer, something she took great pride in. However, her true passion in life was her family; she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Monette was preceded in death by her brother, Larry York.
Survivors include her loving husband of 24 years, Harold “Butch” Ginter; children, Michael (Leslie) Prescott, Shanon Moyer; step-children, Valarie Ginter, Jackie Ginter; siblings, Bradley York, and Dianna (John) Parchman. Monette also leave behind her precious grandchildren, William Afflick, Pierce Prescott, Elliston Prescott, Hayes Prescott, and Oakley Prescott.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Farms, 10570 Hwy 13, Erin, TN, 37061.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com
