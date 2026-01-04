Clarksville Obituary: Roger Dale Sutton

Clarksville, TN – Roger Dale Sutton, born on April 11th, 1955, in Montgomery County, Tennessee, suddenly passed away on December 31st, 2025.
A proud veteran of the construction industry, Roger retired after an impressive 42-year career with Bell Construction, where he served as a Superintendent. His commitment to his work was evident in every project he undertook, where his leadership and expertise were highly valued.
Beyond his professional achievements, Roger relished the simpler pleasures in life. He enjoyed gathering around the dining table at his sister Tracey Owen’s home, where he had his own seat, a place of comfort and family connection. He often visited Hilltop Grocery for his favorite plate lunches.
As good as the food was, Roger particularly enjoyed the friendly interaction while at the store. Roger’s ability to engage in meaningful conversation brought warmth to people everywhere he went; he loved to sit and talk with family and friends, creating cherished moments that will be fondly remembered.
An avid motorcycle enthusiast, Roger embraced the freedom of the open road throughout his life, enjoying many adventures on his beloved Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The thrill of the ride was a source of joy and a testament to his adventurous spirit.
Roger leaves behind a loving family, including his sister Tracey Owen (Chet), and his stepchildren, Larry and Jennifer Yarbrough. He also cherished his roles as a grandfather to Donovan Prewitt, Devin Prewitt, Dustin Black, Natalie Yarbrough, and Ethan Yarbrough, and uncle to Tammy Brown and Chris Sutton, all of whom brought him immense pride and joy.
He is reunited in peace with his beloved wife, Gayle Yarbrough, and his parents, Roger and Bernice Sutton, who precede him in death.
Roger Dale Sutton will be remembered not only for his professional contributions but for the love and laughter he shared with those fortunate enough to know him. His spirit and passion for life will continue to inspire all whose lives he touched. No services are currently planned. He will be laid to rest with family members at a later date.
