Clarksville Obituary: Roosevelt Horton

Clarksville, TN – Roosevelt Horton, of Clarksville, passed away on December 30th, 2025, one day after celebrating his 70th birthday. He was born on December 29th, 1955, and will be remembered for his quiet strength, kind heart, and the many lives he touched throughout his years.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 7th, 2026, from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Foston Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to come and pay their respects, share memories, and celebrate the life of Roosevelt Horton.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Roosevelt Horton, please visit our flower store.