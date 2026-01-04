Thousands Celebrate Culture at Clarksville’s 5th Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Hispanic American Family Foundation (CHAFF) recently held its 5th annual Hispanic Heritage Festival at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center and Liberty Park, where thousands came out to enjoy cultural performances, live music, and some incredibly authentic Hispanic food.

Attendees got to check out a variety of craft vendors, artisans, and food trucks. There was also a children’s show and the Miss Hispanic Heritage Show. Transformer Bumblebee was posing for pictures with the kids. There were also Encanto characters and Aztec dancers.

If you haven’t been to this annual event, it’s a must. The food and music are fantastic. There are booths offering delicious food faves from Panama, Puerto Rico, and all over. There was also a Mariachi band, Zumba dancing, and DJ’s that kept everyone moving into the night. CHAFF certainly knows how to throw a party!

Photo Gallery

