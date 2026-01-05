Clarksville Obituary: Clifton “Nippy” Miller

Clarksville, TN – Clifton “Nippy” Miller, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on January 2nd, 2026, at the age of 68. He was born on September 9th, 1957, and was known by many for his warm spirit, kind heart, and the joy he brought to family and friends.

A public viewing will be held Friday, January 9th, 2026, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm, with the family present from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at Foston Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 11:00am on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Lester Chapel Cemetery.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Clifton “Nippy” Miller, please visit our flower store.