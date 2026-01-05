Clarksville Obituary: Cynthia Michelle Puckett

Clarksville, TN – Cynthia Michelle Puckett was born on January 16th 1976 and died on December 22nd 2025.
A celebration of Life will be held as a private ceremony at a later date.
Michelle was preceded in death by two children, baby Cole, and Devin Puckett
Michelle leaves behind her loving son, Gavin (Jayden) Mitchell; granddaughter, Gwen Juniper Mitchell; mother, Cindy (Jim) VanDyke of Paris TN, and father, Donnie (Cynthia) Mitchell of Erin, TN; siblings, Brad (Natalie) Mitchell, Melanie (Jack) Jenkins; step-siblings, Andrew and Coltin VanDyke and Mary Gierhart of Henry County; and special friend Mike Fletcher.
Michelle lived an adventures life and lived in many states during her earthly journey and leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Michelle was always lighthearted and enjoyed a good laugh. She enjoyed the great taste of food and was never shy about trying anything out. She had an adventures spirit, a daredevil soul and never shied away from stepping up to do what is right and to protect the people she loved. She was the type of person to give you the shirt off her back to help you or anyone out.
In her younger days she excelled in sports and academics. She was her brother and sister’s protector and would do anything for them. She loved them so much. Her cousins, Ashley and Abby, were her double first cousins and they had great fun and adventures in their younger years. Michelle treated Abby like her little baby at times. She loved camping, going to the river, and outdoor adventures with cousins, especially with Trey.
Michelle was such a wonderful, caring, and lighthearted person. She will be truly missed every day by the people that know her and loved her.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com