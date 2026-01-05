Clarksville Obituary: Cynthia Michelle Puckett

Clarksville, TN – Cynthia Michelle Puckett was born on January 16th 1976 and died on December 22nd 2025.

A celebration of Life will be held as a private ceremony at a later date.

Michelle was preceded in death by two children, baby Cole, and Devin Puckett

Michelle leaves behind her loving son, Gavin (Jayden) Mitchell; granddaughter, Gwen Juniper Mitchell; mother, Cindy (Jim) VanDyke of Paris TN, and father, Donnie (Cynthia) Mitchell of Erin, TN; siblings, Brad (Natalie) Mitchell, Melanie (Jack) Jenkins; step-siblings, Andrew and Coltin VanDyke and Mary Gierhart of Henry County; and special friend Mike Fletcher.

Michelle lived an adventures life and lived in many states during her earthly journey and leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Michelle was always lighthearted and enjoyed a good laugh. She enjoyed the great taste of food and was never shy about trying anything out. She had an adventures spirit, a daredevil soul and never shied away from stepping up to do what is right and to protect the people she loved. She was the type of person to give you the shirt off her back to help you or anyone out.

In her younger days she excelled in sports and academics. She was her brother and sister’s protector and would do anything for them. She loved them so much. Her cousins, Ashley and Abby, were her double first cousins and they had great fun and adventures in their younger years. Michelle treated Abby like her little baby at times. She loved camping, going to the river, and outdoor adventures with cousins, especially with Trey.

Michelle was such a wonderful, caring, and lighthearted person. She will be truly missed every day by the people that know her and loved her.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.