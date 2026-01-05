Clarksville Obituary: Michael Willard

Clarksville, TN – Michael Willard, born on July 28th, 1975, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, passed away on January 1st, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was a beloved father, son, brother, and friend who touched the lives of many throughout his journey.

Michael graduated from Northeast High School, proudly representing the Class of 1993. His commitment to hard work and determination was evident in his professional life, where he dedicated 24 years to Bridgestone/Metalpha in Clarksville before embarking on a new chapter at The Trane Company, where he had served for the past four years.

Family meant everything to Michael. He was a father to his two children, Christopher and Madison Willard. Michael cherished spending time with his family and friends, creating lasting memories that will forever be held close to their hearts. His presence will be deeply missed by his loving mother, Mary Lee Porter, and his father, Weldon Porter (Pam). He is remembered fondly by his siblings, Brandon Porter (Lashlee), Landon Porter, Robert Porter (Felicia Tapia), and Stephanie Davis (Jabari), as well as his step-brother Chris Hoffman (Stefani).

Michael’s legacy of kindness and connection extends beyond immediate family to a wide circle of friends and relatives, including his aunt, Wendy Kirk, and his best friends, Josh and Christy Johnson. He leaves behind a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will keep his spirit alive.

As we remember Michael, we celebrate the joy he brought into the lives of those around him. His love for his family and friends will continue to resonate within the hearts of all who knew him, making sure that his memory endures in the stories shared and the love he cultivated during his time with us.

A Celebration of Michael’s life will be held and announced by his family at a later date. Condolences may be made to Michael’s family by visiting his tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com