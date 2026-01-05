Clarksville Pets of the Week for January 5th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 5th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Wyatt is a male Rottweiler mix breed puppy. He is vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Dottie is a young female Dachshund mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Come visit her out in the yard.

Yoshi is a young male Terrier mix breed. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come visit this sweet guy and take him out in the yard.

Apollo is a young adult male mixed breed. He is vetted and will be neutered upon his adoption. Check breed restrictions if on Post or renting PLEASE!

Willow Cat is an adult female domestic shorthair mix. She is vetted, spayed and litter box trained. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Saber is a young one and a half year old female Domestic shorthair mix. She is vetted, spayed and litter box trained. She is super sweet, very confident and will be a lovely companion. Come see her in the cat room.

Duchess is an adult female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, will be spayed before heading to her new home and litter trained. She will be a delightful addition to your family. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located @ 437 Jordan Road. ( North Clarksville) Contact them at 931.648.5750 or www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices. For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions. *Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Rocket is an adult male Domestic Shorthair/Tabby mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and Litter trained. Rocket is a FIP warrior and has been disease free for over a year, almost two and is expected to live a healthy, normal life. Rocket does well with other cats, dogs and children. He loves investigating his surroundings and is inquisitive and adventurous. He will be the perfect companion for someone who loves being entertained!

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook, www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Harry is a handsome male Domestic Shorthair. Harry is vetted, neutered and litter trained. He was diagnosed with FIV, an immune issue and most cats can and do live long healthy lives with this diagnosis. He will need a calm quiet home and he needs to be the only kitty. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stretch is a 3 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and on flea and HW preventatives. He does very well in his kennel too. Stretch is good with people, very sweet and will need a meet and greet if other pets and children are in the home.

He has a wonderful temperament but just hasn’t spent a lot of time with small children and meet and greets are just protocol and policy if other animals are in the home. He would be a wonderful jogging buddy and companion.

If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

River is an adult 2 year old male terrier mix. Fully vetted, neutered, kennel trained and working on house manners. He gets along with his bestie dog buddy Hunter ( also available for adoption) so meet and greets are required if other dogs are in the home. He has been around children but no cats please! Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

River is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Tator is a 3 and a half year old male mini Poodle. Fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, HW neg. and house trained. Tator is small, weighing 7 pounds. Please remember that he will need regular grooming to keep up his coat. He will need a calm home, no children please. Tator needs a family willing to move on his time, slow and patient.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Bojack is a 2 and a half year old male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Bojack needs a home where he can decompress on his own terms and he does need to be the only pet in the home.

A nice calm environment, lots of toys and a family willing to work with him and help him feel safe and secure. You will in time, be rewarded with purrs and him wanting belly rubs and cuddles.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Memphis is an 8 month old male cream colored rocket of sunshine Lab. He is fully vetted, neutered and a very fun, high energy boy. He is house trained, done well with children, other dogs and cats. Make a date to come see this handsome guy.

To complete an application now and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/memphis or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

*Foster families are always needed.

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Surter is a 6 month old male Black Labrador mix. Fully vetted and the rescue will pay for neutering at the Humane Society and you can schedule your time around your schedule. He is fun, high energy and does well with other dogs and best suited for older children as he is very jumpy, playful and has lots of energy.

Hot Rod’s Garage

He will be a fantastic running buddy and will love all outdoor adventures with an active family. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Lily is a very sweet senior girl. This lovely girl was taken into rescue and it was discovered she had a slow growing tumor on one shoulder and it was removed but her leg couldn’t be saved so our Lily girl is now a rocking Tripod warrior princess! She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained.

The rescue would actually be very pleased if someone would love to step up and long term foster Lily for however long she has left, which can be months, even a few good years! As a foster the rescues will pick up her medical care while she is living the princess Diva life in a loving home.

For more information, call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Dexter is a 3 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and microchipped. He likes to play and steal the toys but is still learning to read social cues from the other dogs. Dexter came from a horrible hoarding situation from out of town and he is still learning how to just be a dog. He is good with cats and older children please. He is looking for a family willing to keep working with him, building his confidence and help him become his best self. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Celia (Grey & White Tabby) & Celeste (Black kitty) are a beautiful BONDED pair of 4 month old female kittens. They are fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. While they are bonded they are not siblings.

Celia came to the rescue at literally 3 days old. She was bottle fed and hand raised and has become such a special girl. She is energetic and still learning boundaries and social cues. She does need a friend to play with, lots of challenging toys and outlets for her energy. She is a sweetheart and will settle in for cuddles and purrs after a long day of playing. Celia is good with gentle dogs and cat friends. She took to Celeste immediately when they were introduced and have become instant best friends.