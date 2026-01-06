Clarksville Obituary: Birdie Mae Miller

Clarksville, TN – Birdie Mae Miller passed away on January 2nd, 2026, at the age of 83. Born on April 20th, 1942, she was a cherished member of her family and community, remembered for her gentle spirit, strength, and unwavering love for those around her.

A public viewing will be held Thursday, January 8th, 2026, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm, with the family present from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at Foston Funeral Home. A Homegoing Celebration will take place at 11:00am on Friday, January 9th, 2026, at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Lester Chapel Church Cemetery.

