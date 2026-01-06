60 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Clarksville Obituary: Birdie Mae Miller

News Staff
Birdie Mae Miller
Birdie Mae Miller

Foston Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Birdie Mae Miller passed away on January 2nd, 2026, at the age of 83. Born on April 20th, 1942, she was a cherished member of her family and community, remembered for her gentle spirit, strength, and unwavering love for those around her.

A public viewing will be held Thursday, January 8th, 2026, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm, with the family present from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at Foston Funeral Home. A Homegoing Celebration will take place at 11:00am on Friday, January 9th, 2026, at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Lester Chapel Church Cemetery.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Birdie Mae Miller, please visit our flower store.

About Foston Funeral Home

The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.

Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.

For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com

