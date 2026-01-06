Clarksville Obituary: Ronnie Presley

Clarksville, TN – A funeral service for Ronnie Presley, 77, of Cumberland Furnace, TN will be Saturday, January 10th, 2026 at 3:00pm at Gum Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Stephen Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home and again on Saturday at the church from 1:00pm until the hour of service.

Ronnie was born on December 18th, 1948 in Rockwood, TN to James and Ruth Presley. He was a man with a true servant’s heart, known by all for his willingness to help anyone, anytime. Service was not just something he did, it was who he was. Ronnie served in the United States Army. He also retired from Trane after 40 years.

Ronnie was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church for over 30 years. He then found his true passion, funeral service. He worked at Sykes Funeral Home and then owned and operated Grace Mortuary Transport Service, a calling that perfectly reflected his compassion, dedication, and respect for others.

Ronnie was known far and wide. If someone didn’t remember his name, they remembered the sweet man with the hat and the big mustache. His presence was unmistakable, and so was his kindness. He never met a stranger and always had time for a story or a teaching moment. Ronnie treasured being known as ‘Pop Pop,’ a name given by his grandchildren, Harper and Brooklyn, and he proudly showed off pictures and stories of their lives.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his twin brother, Donnie Presley and other siblings, Howard Presley, Joe Presley, and Francis Sisk. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patty Presley; his son, Jesse Presley, and daughter-in-law, Sarah Presley; grandchildren, Harper and Brooklyn Presley, and sister, Nancy Grant.

Pallbearers will be: Jesse Presley, Jamie Presley, Joseph Presley, Hadley Groves, Billy Smith, Jared Stagner, and Willie Keene.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gum Springs Cemetery Fund.