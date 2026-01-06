54.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden Kicks Off Second-Term Campaign, Highlights Parks, Schools and Infrastructure

By Tony Centonze
Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden recently held an event at the Ruby Cora Event Center to announce his plans to run for a second term. Once again, Montgomery County’s children top his list of priorities.

Golden talked about the increase in Montgomery County Parks & Recreation events, the addition of a downtown New Year’s Eve celebration, the new library, and animal control facility. He also talked about the opening of new parks in the community and plans to continue expanding the Greenway. “We’re not just working on one part of the county; we’re working all over this county, for all the residents. Quality of life is absolutely important to us.”

He then turned to education and the great strides made by CMCSS, and infrastructure, including county and state roads. Also, utility upgrades and proposed improvements to I-24 at exits 4 and 8. He also talked about public safety improvements and changes to state law that will benefit all of Montgomery County. Golden spoke for about 30 minutes, recounting the accomplishments of his first term and his vision for a second.

Tony Centonze
