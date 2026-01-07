APSU Women’s Basketball Open Home ASUN Play Against Florida Gulf Coast at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay (10-2 | 2-0 ASUN) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (6-7 | 2-0 ASUN)

Thursday, January 8th, 2026 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team makes its home Atlantic Sun Conference debut with a Thursday 6:00pm game at F&M Bank Arena against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

Austin Peay (10-2, 2-0 ASUN) opened ASUN play with wins at Jacksonville and North Florida. Anovia Sheals averaged 18.5 points in the first two games of ASUN play, with 19 points and five rebounds at Jacksonville.

Mya Williams averaged 15.0 points in the first week of ASUN play, with a 21-point performance in the Govs’ win at Jacksonville.

The Governors held the Ospreys to a 37.3 field-goal percentage and just three offensive rebounds.

The reigning ASUN Champions, Florida Gulf Coast (6-7, 2-0 ASUN), also went 2-0 in the first week of conference play, picking up wins against North Alabama and Central Arkansas at home. Sinai Douglas paced the Eagles in the Jan. 3 win over UCA with 12 points as Nay Staton picked up 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Douglas leads the Eagles with 10.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

This will be the seventh all-time meeting of the Governors and the Eagles, with FGCU leading APSU in the series 6-0.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is ranked first in the ASUN with its 45.8 field-goal percentage, 10.5 rebound margin, 56.5 scoring defense, and an 83.3 winning percentage.

Individually, Veronaye Charlton is third with a 2.12 assist/turnover ratio and 3.6 assists. Charlton’s 77.8 free-throw percentage ranks fourth.

Jim’Miyah Branton is fourth with 3.6 assists and sixth with a 1.30 assist/turnover ratio.

Anovia Sheals is third with 13.9 points per game and fourth with a 40.3 field-goal percentage.

Mya Williams leads the APSU Govs with 1.7 three-pointers per game. She had four in the January 1st win at Jacksonville.

About the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are 6-7 on the season, 2-0 in the ASUN, 4-4 at home, and 1-2 on the road.

The Eagles’ 44.9 field-goal percentage and 28.3 defensive rebounds per game are second in the ASUN.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball team remains in Clarksville as it welcomes Stetson to F&M Bank Arena on Saturday, January 10th. The game starts at 2:00pm.

Sinai Douglas is seventh in the conference with a 1.21 assist/turnover ratio.

Keep Up with the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.