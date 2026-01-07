62.4 F
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Friedrich William Kiggen

November 1st, 1957 - January 3rd, 2026

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Friedrich William Kiggen, age 68 of Clarksville, TN passed away surrounded by his family on January 3rd, 2026.

Friedrich was born November 1st, 1957 in Augsburg, Germany to the late Thomas E. Jr. and Joan Grace Gray Kiggen. He was a member of the VFW in Thailand and was retired from the US Marine Corp.

Survivors include two daughters, Joanalyn (Sean) Kiggen-Sanchez and Maria (Daniel Pickworth) McFarland; one brother, Jerry Kiggen.

The family has chosen a private cremation service.

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Friedrich, please visit our floral store.
 
 

