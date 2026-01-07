Clarksville Obituary: Mary “Dayday” Campbell

Clarksville, TN – Mary “Dayday” Campbell passed away on January 5th, 2026, at the age of 57. Born on June 20th, 1968, she was known by family and friends for her warm smile, generous heart, and the joy she brought into every room she entered.

Mary was a loving presence in the lives of those who knew her, always ready with encouragement, laughter, and a helping hand. Her caring spirit and deep love for her family and community will be remembered and cherished by all who were blessed to know her.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, January 11th, 2026, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2:00pm at the church.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Mary “Dayday” Campbell, please visit our flower store.