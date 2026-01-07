62.4 F
Clarksville Police Respond to Injury Crash on Hwy 76 Connector

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working an injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:57pm on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (76 Connector) near Dunkin Donuts (Entrance to Matthews Nissan).

As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway are completely shut down. The crash is causing significant traffic congestion in the area.

At this time, the status of the injuries is unknown, but they do not appear to be life-threatening. Motorists are strongly advised to seek an alternate route and avoid the area until the roadway can be cleared and reopened.

