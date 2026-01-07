Johnny Ransdell Announces Bid for Montgomery County Sheriff, Citing 31 Years of Service

Clarksville, TN – Johnny Ransdell, a retired law enforcement sergeant with more than 31 years of service, announced his candidacy for Sheriff of Montgomery County. Ransdell brings extensive leadership experience, a proven commitment to public safety, and deep roots in the community he has proudly served for more than three decades.

Ransdell began his law enforcement career in 1994 with District One Patrol, where he built a strong foundation in patrol operations and community policing. He later served in the Street Crimes Unit, Special Operations Unit, and Major Crimes Unit, working complex investigations involving narcotics, gangs, and homicide in partnership with federal task forces.

Promoted to Sergeant in 2002, Ransdell spent nine years supervising patrol operations in high activity districts, emphasizing accountability, officer development, and operational excellence. He later led the Traffic Division’s Fatal Accident Crash Team for ten years and oversaw marine patrol and traffic enforcement operations.

In 2021, he transitioned to the Community Relations Unit, expanding outreach efforts and youth engagement programs. Following the 2024 merger with the Juvenile Engagement Team, he supervised both units, strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the community. He retired in 2025 after a career defined by service and leadership.

Johnny Ransdell is a lifelong Montgomery County resident, devoted husband, and proud father. Married to his wife Rebecca for more than 30 years, he has built his life and family in the community he serves. Their son, JR, proudly carries on that tradition of service as an officer with the Clarksville Police Department.

“I am running for Sheriff because Montgomery County deserves experienced leadership that understands both effective law enforcement and the importance of community trust,” Ransdell said. “This county is our home, and I am committed to serving it with integrity, professionalism, and accountability.”

Ransdell’s campaign will focus on supporting deputies, strengthening public trust, and ensuring Montgomery County remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.