Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for January 8th-12th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect an active stretch of weather over the next several days, featuring gusty winds, periods of rain, and a sharp temperature drop by the weekend.

Warmer conditions and unsettled skies will give way to colder, calmer weather as sunshine returns early next week.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy across the Clarksville area, with temperatures climbing to around 69 degrees. Southerly winds during the day will range from 5 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph at times, making the day feel breezy.

Thursday night brings an increasing chance for rain, with showers likely developing mainly after midnight. Lows overnight will fall to around 62 degrees, while strong south winds of 15 to 20 mph could gust as high as 30 mph during the night. Rainfall amounts are expected to remain light.

Friday will be an unsettled weather day, with showers and a possible thunderstorm before noon. Rain chances will continue through the afternoon, with a high near 70 degrees. South-southwest winds will remain noticeable during the day, gusting up to 20 mph.

Friday night stays wet as showers and a possible thunderstorm continue, becoming more widespread after 9:00pm. Overnight temperatures will dip to around 52 degrees, with winds shifting from the south to the west-southwest later in the night.

Saturday will see lingering rain chances early, with a 40 percent chance of showers before noon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, and highs will be cooler near 59 degrees as west winds gust up to 20 mph.

Saturday night marks a significant cooldown, with mostly cloudy skies and lows falling to around 30 degrees. West winds near 10 mph will keep the night feeling cold across Montgomery County.

Sunday will bring a return to sunshine, but temperatures will stay chilly. Highs during the day will reach only around 38 degrees, with brisk west-northwest winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cold, with overnight lows dropping to near 22 degrees. Winds will be light from the northwest before shifting to the southwest late in the night.

Monday looks bright and dry, with sunny skies and a high near 45 degrees, offering a calmer start to the new week.

Monday night will remain quiet under mostly clear skies, with temperatures cooling to around 29 degrees by late night.

As the week progresses, residents should prepare for periods of rain and strong winds before colder air settles in for the weekend. Staying weather-aware and dressing in layers will be key as Clarksville transitions from spring-like warmth to winter-style cold in just a few days.