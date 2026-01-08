Clarksville Obituary: Kyong Son McDonald

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Kyong Son McDonald, age 66, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, January 12th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Pastor Joshua Ma officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of service.
Kyong was born on November 18th, 1959, in Korea. She passed away on January 5th, 2026. Kyong was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was dedicated to her faith and was a member of Eternal Living Waters.
Kyong is survived by her husband of 28 years, Arthur McDonald; children: Steve, Tim, Young, and Artee; grandchildren: Savannah, Chandler, Isaiah, Weston, Noah, Kenai, and Journey.
