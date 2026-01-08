Clarksville Obituary: Renate Heim Denney

Clarksville, TN – A funeral mass for Renate Heim Denney, age 84, of Clarksville, TN, will be Tuesday, January 13th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in the chapel.

Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Billie Denney, who passed in 2019. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00am until the hour of service.

Renate was born on August 13th, 1941 in Fischbach Bei Dahn, Germany, to Karl and Anna Heim. She passed away on January 5th, 2026. Renate was a devout catholic and faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for over 50 years. Renate enjoyed cooking, baking, and traveling. She also loved her pets, especially Blackie, her cat. Renate will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her parents and husband, Renate is preceded in death by her brother, Karl Heim, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Janice) Denney and Lewis Denney; grandchildren: Jina (Mark) Baxley, Matthew Denney, and Ryan Denney; and many family members in Germany.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montgomery County Animal Care, 437 Jordan Road Clarksville, TN 37042.

Please visit Renate’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.