APSU Men’s Basketball Takes Five-Game ASUN Win Streak into Stetson Showdown

Austin Peay (9-5 | 3-0 ASUN) at Stetson (6-10 | 2-1 ASUN)

Saturday, January 10th, 2026 | 1:00pm

DeLand, FL | Edmunds Center

Clarksville, TN – After extending its Atlantic Sun Conference-best winning streak to five following an 11-point win on Thursday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team prepares for a Saturday 1:00pm CT contest against Stetson at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.

Austin Peay (9-5, 3-0 ASUN) is one of three teams in the conference that remain unbeaten in league play. Last time out, the Govs earned an 82-71 win against Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Myers, Florida, behind freshman Zyree Collins’ career-high-tying 25-point performance over the Eagles.

Collins leads all ASUN freshmen with 14.4 points per game, which ranks 32nd nationally amongst the class. His 2.21 steals per game also lead the league as a whole, rank 32nd in the NCAA, and are fourth among Division I freshmen.

Collin Parker scored in double figures for the fourth-straight game and 10th time overall following an 11-point, four-rebound, four-assist performance against FGCU. Parker is sixth in the ASUN with a 2.10 assist/turnover ratio, with his 42 total assists ranking second on the team. Parker is one of two Govs – Tate McCubbin being the other – to have started all 14 games for APSU this season.

McCubbin, who finished second on APSU with 15 points last time out, is third on the team with 11.9 points per game, while his 35 three-pointers pace the APSU Govs and are eighth in the ASUN.

Saturday’s game is the seventh all-time meeting between Austin Peay State University and Stetson, and the first since the Governors earned a 76-63 win over the Hatters, February 15th, 2025. The contest also is the first time the Govs have traveled to DeLand since the 2024 ASUN Basketball Tournament. APSU fell to the Hatters in the title game, 94-91, in what was its first postseason appearance as a member of the league.

Saturday’s game, and all ASUN Conference contests will be streamed live on ESPN+.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s fourth game of the ASUN Conference season takes it to DeLand, Florida for a 1:00pm, Saturday game against Stetson.

The Governors are 2-4 all-time against the Hatters and 1-4 against them in DeLand.

The game is a rematch of the 2024 ASUN Tournament, which Stetson won 94-91. The APSU Govs lone win against the Hatters in Deland came in a 68-66 victory, December 20th, 1976.

APSU is one of three teams that are unbeaten in ASUN play, joined by West Georgia and Queens. The Govs also are tied with UWG and Lipscomb for a conference-best nine total wins this season.

APSU also commands the longest winning streak in the conference at five games.

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN in a myriad of defensive statistics, including scoring defense (69.5), scoring margin (11.1), steals per game (11.4), 3-point percentage defense (31.4), and turnovers forced per game (16.93). The Governors steals and turnovers forced per game rank fourth and eighth in Division I, respectively, and both are the best marks in the program’s 95-year history.

Through 14 games, APSU has held 12 opponents to below their season average in scoring.

Zyree Collins, Matt Enright, Tate McCubbin, Collin Parker, and Rashaud Marshall have started each of the last three games, including four overall this season, in which they are 4-0 as a starting unit.

About the Stetson Hatters

After winning the 2024 ASUN Basketball Tournament over Austin Peay, the Stetson Hatters went 8-24 overall with a 6-12 record in ASUN Conference play. Stetson entered the 2025 ASUN Basketball Tournament as the No. 9 seed and fell in the tournament’s opening round following a 77-72 loss to No. 10 Central Arkansas.

Stetson was picked to finish ninth in the ASUN Basketball Coaches Poll and eighth in the ASUN’s Preseason Media Poll. A 2025 All-Freshman Team selection, Jamie Phillips Jr. was SU’s lone Preseason All-ASUN Team selection.

The Hatters finished nonconference play 4-9 with only two wins against Division I opponents in Howard (November 19th) and VMI (November 22nd). Stetson opened ASUN play with a 70-67 victory at North Alabama, before dropping a 93-73 contest at Central Arkansas, January 3rd. Most recently, it claimed a 91-83 win over Lipscomb in DeLand.

Stetson and Austin Peay State University have met five times in program history, with four meetings coming since the Govs joined the ASUN prior to the 2022-23 season. During the 2023-24 campaign, the Govs and Hatters met in the ASUN Tournament Championship match in DeLand Florida, with the Hatters claiming a 94-91 win in that contest.

Stetson’s Jamie Phillips Jr. is fourth in the ASUN with 16.5 points per game, while also ranking third in the league with 91 field goals. Calvin Sirmans III averaged just 4.0 points per game, however, is third in the league in both assists per game (4.3) and assist-turnover ration (2.71).

Follow the APSU Govs

For offseason news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns home for a Thursday 7:00pm contest against Eastern Kentucky. Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster by selecting HERE.