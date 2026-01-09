Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Takes on Stetson in Saturday Afternoon Clash at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay (10-3 | 2-1 ASUN) vs. Stetson (8-6 | 1-2 ASUN)

Saturday, January 10th, 2026 | 2:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Continuing its first Atlantic Sun Conference weekend at home, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team takes on the Stetson Hatters on Saturday for a 2:00pm game on Gary Matthews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (10-3, 2-1 ASUN) took its first conference loss with a 58-54 decision against Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday. Anovia Sheals led the team with 21 points as Jim’Miyah Branton and Lameria Thomas had 10 rebounds each. Florida Gulf Coast had 11 three-pointers compared to the Govs’ three, lifting them to the win.

Stetson (8-6, 1-2 ASUN) took a 53-67 road loss at Lipscomb on Thursday. Promise Keshi led the Hatters with 14 points as Rose Caro grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

The Hatters split their opening ASUN games, with a loss against Central Arkansas and a 76-59 win over North Alabama.

Cameron Thomas leads the Hatters with 18.4 points and 2.9 three-pointers per game. Aleah Sorrentino leads with 7.9 rebounds per game, as Mary McMillan leads with 4.6 assists.

This marks the sixth all-time meeting of the Govs and the Hatters, with the Hatters leading 3-2. The last meeting was a 79-63 Stetson win, January 30th, in DeLand, Florida.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is ranked first in the ASUN with a 10.7 rebound margin, 14.8 offensive rebounds per game, and a 76.9 winning percentage.

Their 44.5 field-goal percentage and 36.5 field-goal percentage defense rank second.

Veronaye Charlton is second with a 2.12 assist/turnover ratio and third with 3.6 assists. Charlton’s 77.8 free-throw percentage ranks third.

Jim’Miyah Branton is fourth with 3.5 assists per game.

Anovia Sheals is second with 14.5 points per game and fourth with a 40.8 field-goal percentage.

Sheals has seen double-figures in 12 out of 13 games played this season, with two 20-point performances.

About the Stetson Hatters

Stetson Hatters is first in the conference with a 34.1 three-point average. Their 8.9 three-pointers per game rank second.

Cameron Thomas leads the conference with 85 field goals, 18.4 points per game, a 41.7 three-point percentage, and 2.8 three-pointers per game.

Mary McMillan is first in the ASUN with a 3.10 assist/turnover ratio and 4.6 assists per game.

Promise Keshi is fourth with 19 blocks and 1.36 blocks per game.

Aleah Sorrentino’s 7.9 rebounds per game rank second.

Keep Up with the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team takes to the road again for a Thursday, January 15th, matchup at Bellarmine in Louisville, KY. The game starts at 5:30pm CT.