Clarksville Obituary: Connie Fay Lowe

Clarksville, TN – Connie Fay Lowe, age 74 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away January 7th, 2026 at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00pm Saturday, January 10th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the hour of service Saturday afternoon.
Connie entered this life on July 20th, 1951 in Taylor, MI, daughter to the late Louis and Gillie Bodie Floyd. Connie had a love for westerns with her favorite being Gunsmoke. She also enjoyed watching The Three Stooges and spending time her dog, Xena. However, her true passion in life was her family; she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Lowe; son in law, Tracy Odom; and grandson, Devin Sullivan.
Survivors include her loving husband, Danny Ray Lowe; children, Lisa Odom, Amy Lowe, Bobby Lowe; and brother, Johnny Floyd. Connie also leaves behind her precious grandchildren, Celeste Odom, Dustin Odom, Jayden Odom, Kristina Hogan, Kasandra Hogan, Kasey Hogan, Kevin Hogan, Andrea Sullivan, Chelsea Black; great-grandchildren, Dakota Sullivan, Racheal Sullivan, Caden Sullivan, Michael Sullivan Jr, Hayden Black, and Conner Black,
Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Odom, Jayden Odom, Kevin Hogan, Kasey Odom, Dale Hudson, and Gary Lowe.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931,289,4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com