Clarksville Obituary: Connie Fay Lowe

Clarksville, TN – Connie Fay Lowe, age 74 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away January 7th, 2026 at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00pm Saturday, January 10th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the hour of service Saturday afternoon.

Connie entered this life on July 20th, 1951 in Taylor, MI, daughter to the late Louis and Gillie Bodie Floyd. Connie had a love for westerns with her favorite being Gunsmoke. She also enjoyed watching The Three Stooges and spending time her dog, Xena. However, her true passion in life was her family; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Lowe; son in law, Tracy Odom; and grandson, Devin Sullivan.

Survivors include her loving husband, Danny Ray Lowe; children, Lisa Odom, Amy Lowe, Bobby Lowe; and brother, Johnny Floyd. Connie also leaves behind her precious grandchildren, Celeste Odom, Dustin Odom, Jayden Odom, Kristina Hogan, Kasandra Hogan, Kasey Hogan, Kevin Hogan, Andrea Sullivan, Chelsea Black; great-grandchildren, Dakota Sullivan, Racheal Sullivan, Caden Sullivan, Michael Sullivan Jr, Hayden Black, and Conner Black,

Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Odom, Jayden Odom, Kevin Hogan, Kasey Odom, Dale Hudson, and Gary Lowe.

