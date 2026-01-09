Clarksville Obituary: Richard “Bubba” Stephen Webb

Clarksville, TN – Richard “Bubba” Stephen Webb, born on March 11th, 1953, in Madison, TN, passed away on January 5th, 2026, at Alive Hospice. He was a dedicated husband, father, brother, and grandfather, who touched the lives of many with his warmth and generosity.

Bubba was well-known for his career as a roofer, operating his own company, Richard Webb Roofing. His work was a testament to his unwavering dedication and craftsmanship in a profession that demanded skill and resilience. Those who worked alongside him respected his expertise and valued his commitment to quality.

Family was of utmost importance to him. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Leann Webb, and their two sons: James Webb of Kingston Springs and Jessie Webb of Nashville. Bubba also cherished his role as a grandfather to Stephen Lee Webb and Callie Jo Webb, who affectionately referred to him as “Paw.” His legacy lives on in his family, whose lives he enriched with love and support.

In addition to his immediate family, “Bubba” is remembered by his brothers: Jeffery Webb from Mississippi, Kevin Sansing from Dyer, TN, Kerry Sansing (Connie) from Yorkville, TN, and Brian Sansing from North Carolina. His sister, Vickie Halaford (Harold) from Kenton, TN, also mourns his passing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Norma Webb, and his sister, Teresa Cook. The memories and stories shared by those who knew him continue to be a source of comfort during this time of loss.

A visitation and memorial service will be held on January 11th, 2026, at the First Baptist Church of Pegram, located at 4548 Sunnyfield Drive, Pegram, TN 37143. The visitation will begin at 2:00pm, followed by the memorial service at 4:00pm. All are welcome to gather in remembrance of a life dedicated to family, hard work, and the joy of community.

As we reflect on his life, let us remember Richard “Bubba” Stephen Webb for his dedication to his family, his passions, and the impact he made on everyone he met. He will be dearly missed but fondly remembered in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.